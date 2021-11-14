IOWA 2A SEMIFINALS: West Lyon returns to championship with overtime victory

CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - Jaxon Meyer was a one-man wrecking crew for West Lyon in the Iowa 2A State Semifinals.

A Meyer interception in overtime led to his game-winning five yard run, Meyer’s third scoring run of the day, that sent West Lyon back to the title game with a 20-14 victory over Williamsburg in overtime on Saturday afternoon at the UNI Dome.

Meyer, the West Lyon quarterback, went 4-7 for 43 yards passing with one interception but did most of his work on the ground, rushing 20 times for 68 yards and those three touchdowns.

The Wildcats are in the championship game for the first time since claiming the 1A crown in 2019. They will face 11-1 Southeast Valley next Friday at 10:00 AM back in the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls.

