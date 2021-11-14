Avera Medical Minute
IOWA 3A SEMIFINALS: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley blasts Solon

Nighthawks roll into title game 42-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - Both Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Solon entered the Iowa 3A Semifinals with perfect 11-0 records.

The Nighthawks emphatically made sure they’d stay that way by day’s end, advancing to the championship game with a 42-0 victory at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls on Saturday afternoon.

Landyn Van Kekerix once again did a little bit of everything for BHRV. He carried four times for 57 yards and a score and caught five passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Tanner Te Slaa, a recent SDSU basketball commit, went 14-21 for 334 yards and four touchdowns.

The Nighthawks will face another unbeaten team in the championship game next Friday when they square off with Harlan at 1:00 PM back in Cedar Falls.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

