Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minneapolis school bus drivers say they’re ready to strike

School bus
School bus(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - School bus drivers and dispatchers for Minneapolis Public Schools have voted unanimously to go on strike if they can’t get what they want through mediation.

About 100 Minneapolis Public Schools bus employees represented by Teamsters Local 320 say they are not being paid enough and are worried about safety and retention because of a shortage of drivers.

The workers, who voted on the issue Saturday, cannot legally go on strike until 45 days after that first mediation session, which is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Minneapolis Public Schools officials say they are committed to reaching an agreement through mediation and will make sure that bus service for students is not interrupted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Saturday morning, emergency responders were sent to the area of W. Madison St. and N....
Roll-Over Crash in Sioux Falls
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
A Vermillion woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle...
Vermillion woman identified as the one who died in a car accident Tuesday
A semi-truck went off the road and into the ditch on Saturday afternoon, on U.S. Highway 12,...
Slippery roads causing a hazard in South Dakota
Celebrates after making 40-yard field goal to win 11AA State Title for Pierre over Tea
FIVE-PEAT! Last second field goal lifts Pierre over Tea

Latest News

Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
USD defeats SDSU 23-0
USD defeats SDSU 23-20.
USD defeats SDSU 23-20 in South Dakota Showdown.
USD defeats SDSU in South Dakota Showdown with last second victory
Coyote and Jackrabbit fans enjoy rivalry game renewal in Vermillion
Coyote and Jackrabbit fans enjoy rivalry game renewal in Vermillion