USD defeats SDSU in South Dakota Showdown with last second victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 115th meeting between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and South Dakota Coyotes was expected to be a classic with each team coming in ranked in the FCS Top 25.

It lived up to the hype and may go down as the greatest game in the series history.

These two teams took the field against each other for the first time in two years after COVID cancelled their 2020 and 2021 spring meeting.

The Jackrabbits got out the early 3-0 lead after USD’s Quarterback Carson Camp was picked off by SDSU’s DyShawn Gales.

However, after a touchdown by each team, USD was down just 10-7 at halftime.

The real excitement came in the fourth quarter with just seconds remaining in the game.

The Jackrabbits were unable to completely run out the clock on their final drive, leaving one second for USD’s final hope, a Hail Mary.

Camp was almost sacked on the play but tossed up a 57-yard bomb to the endzone. The ball bounced off Jackrabbit defender’s hands before finding the gloves of USD wide receiver Jeremiah Webb.

It was pandemonium in the Dome, as the Coyotes won 23-20.

They’ve assured themselves a playoff spot, and perhaps more importantly they’ve beaten their arch-rival for the second straight time.

