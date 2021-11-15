11AAA State Championship has Harrisburg partying like it’s 1999!

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota high school football season came to a close last night with the Harrisburg Tigers finishing a wire-to-wire season as the top team in 11AAA, defeating Brandon Valley 27-0 in the championship game at the Dakota Dome.

After the Tigers lost to the Lynx in last year’s title game they came out hungry and focused with high expectations and more than lived up to them. The Tigers went 12-0 and, with last night’s victory, could party like it’s 1999, the last time Harrisburg had won a state football title!

