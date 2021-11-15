Alea Hardie & Ali Bainbridge finish top ten in Nike Cross Heartland Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of South Dakota prep cross country standouts measured themselves against some of the best in the nation on Sunday afternoon at Yankton Trails Park in the Nike Cross Heartland Regional.

O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie finished fifth in the girl’s race with a time of 17:27.4.

Right behind her was Lennox’ Ali Bainbridge in 17:29.8.

Minnesota State Champion Ali Weimer won the event in 17:03.3.

The boy’s race was won by Nebraska state champion Gabe Hinrichs.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

CORRECTION-In the highlight it was incorrectly stated that Hinrichs is from Kansas

