Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Alea Hardie & Ali Bainbridge finish top ten in Nike Cross Heartland Regional

O’Gorman’s Hardie finishes sixth followed by Lennox’ Bainbridge
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of South Dakota prep cross country standouts measured themselves against some of the best in the nation on Sunday afternoon at Yankton Trails Park in the Nike Cross Heartland Regional.

O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie finished fifth in the girl’s race with a time of 17:27.4.

Right behind her was Lennox’ Ali Bainbridge in 17:29.8.

Minnesota State Champion Ali Weimer won the event in 17:03.3.

The boy’s race was won by Nebraska state champion Gabe Hinrichs.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

CORRECTION-In the highlight it was incorrectly stated that Hinrichs is from Kansas

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Saturday morning, emergency responders were sent to the area of W. Madison St. and N....
Roll-Over Crash in Sioux Falls
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
A Vermillion woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle...
Vermillion woman identified as the one who died in a car accident Tuesday
A semi-truck went off the road and into the ditch on Saturday afternoon, on U.S. Highway 12,...
Slippery roads causing a hazard in South Dakota
Celebrates after making 40-yard field goal to win 11AA State Title for Pierre over Tea
FIVE-PEAT! Last second field goal lifts Pierre over Tea

Latest News

Fifth at Nike Cross Heartland Regional
Nike Cross Heartland Regional
Learns playoff draw
Augustana Football Learns Playoff Draw
Coyotes win 23-20
SDSU Second Guessing Events Leading To Hail Mary Loss
USD back scores TD vs SDSU
USD earns win over SDSU