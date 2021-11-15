Avera Medical Minute
Augustana gets home playoff with Bemidji State in first round of Division Two postseason

Vikings defeated Bemidji 52-24 on September 25th
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though several teams across the country had to nervously wait through the NCAA Division Two Selection Sunday show, Augustana football had a pretty easy going afternoon.

The NSIC South Champion Augustana Vikings, ranked comfortably high in the region all year long, gathered at the Froiland Science Center on campus to celebrate and learn their draw. The only drama this time around was whether or not they would get a home game.

And near the end of the show they learned that they will indeed be at Kirkeby Over Stadium as the fourth seed in their region.

The Vikings will face NSIC North Champion Bemidji State in the first home playoff game in Sioux Falls in more than a decade, and one eagerly awaited after their 2020 season got cancelled.

The Vikings certainly know their opponent well. These two met in Bemidji on September 25th and quarterback Kyle Saddler had probably the best game of his career, throwing six touchdowns and running for another in a 52-24 Augustana blowout.

Augie and Bemidji will face off on Saturday. Kickoff time will be announced soon.

