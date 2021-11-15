Cool East, Warm West

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off our work week with a wide range of temperatures across the region. In the east, we’ll see more cloud cover and temperatures will be stuck in the 40s east of I-29 with a few 50s along and east of the James River. Out in central South Dakota, we’ll see more sunshine and temperatures will really warm up! Highs will jump into the low to mid 60s across western parts of the region. Highs will warm up even more by Tuesday with widespread 60s possible!

Don’t get used to those warmer temps, because they won’t last long. Colder air will spill into the region by the middle of the week and the wind will pick up. We’ll have breezy conditions Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. By Thursday, most of us around the region will be stuck in the 30s for highs again. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like we’ll stay there long with 40s returning Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll see highs jump back into the 50s for most Saturday and the 40s should stick around for Sunday with dry conditions. The roller coaster ride of temperatures looks to continue, however, with colder temps returning by the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.