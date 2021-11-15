Coyotes celebrate hard earned win over rival SDSU

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether it seemed like a dream if you wear red, or a nightmare if you back the blue, yesterday’s USD Hail Mary winner over SDSU in the Dakota Dome really did happen, sending the seasons of the Coyotes and Jackrabbits spinning in very different directions.

For USD it practically assures them of an FCS playoff bid for the first time in four years, and will also give them a chance to claim a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference Title next week if they win at NDSU.

Though the Hail Mary, which has gone viral nationally, is what most will remember, the stats show that the Coyotes were the better team through the bulk of the game.

They outgained SDSU 422 to 348 and only punted once. Had they not missed two field goals in the first half perhaps there would have been a bit less drama at the end. In any case, the Coyotes found a way to win a game they certainly feel they deserved.

Kickoff next week in Fargo is at 2:30 PM.

