Coyotes dominated by Drake

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Drake’s depth and high-octane offense proved difficult to handle as the Bulldogs handed the Coyotes a 99-50 loss inside the Knapp Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulldogs (2-0) were picked as the Missouri Valley preseason favorite and are receiving votes in the AP Top 25. Drake reached the NCAA Tournament’s second round in 2021. The Coyotes drop to 1-1 on the season.

Xavier Fuller and Kruz Perrott-Hunt were the lone Coyotes to reach double-digits on Sunday. Fuller finished with 11 points and Perrott-Hunt had 10.

Drake put four players in double-figures and 10 of 11 players scored five or more points.

USD led 14-10 eight minutes into the game, but foul trouble sent the Bulldogs to the free-throw line 21 times in the first half and limited Perrott-Hunt and Tasos Kamateros to 10 minutes or less. Drake held a 40-24 edge at the halftime break and continued to pull away in the second half.

South Dakota returns home next Friday for a home contest against Southern inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center at 7 p.m. It marks the first of three games in a five-game stretch.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.