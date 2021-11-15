Avera Medical Minute
KSFY off the air Monday night for tower repairs

Dakota News Now logo
Dakota News Now logo(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Late-night programming on KSFY will not be available for many viewers Monday night.

KSFY will be off the air beginning at 11:30 p.m.

Engineers at Dakota News Now are doing some repairs to the KSFY tower.

The repairs will affect viewers who watch KSFY with an antenna, DIRECTV or DISH Network.

The work is expected to last a few hours.

The outage also applies to CW Sioux Falls, MeTV and True Crime Network.

The repairs will not impact programming on KDLT or FOX Sioux Falls.

