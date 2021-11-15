Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In one year, Sanford Health reports it paid $65 million in one-time severance and other payments to six executives who left the organization, with more than two-thirds of it going to former CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft.

According to a story by our partners at SiouxFalls.Business, The Sioux Falls-based health system reported the compensation as part of its annual filing with the Internal Revenue Service.

Krabbenhoft, who left his role a year ago, received more than $49 million from Sanford Health in 2020, a combination of his salary, incentive-based pay, severance and two lump sum payouts from supplemental executive retirement plans.

You can read more on this story and the latest business headlines by going to siouxfalls.business.

