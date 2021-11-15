SDSU Men win “Battle of the Jacks” at Stephen F. Austin

NACOGDOCHES, TX (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State (2-1) closed out its first road trip of the season with an 83-71 win over Stephen F. Austin (2-1) Sunday afternoon. The Lumberjacks took a two-point lead with just under nine minutes remaining in the contest, but the Jackrabbits would finish on a 20-6 run to earn their first road victory of the season.

Noah Freidel notched 25 points to lead the way and record his second consecutive 20+ point performance while Matt Dentlinger added 10. Baylor Scheierman registered his third double-double in as many games with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Charlie Easley provided the Jacks with a second-half spark off the bench, finishing with eight points, all of which came in the final 8:09 of the game. Alex Arians flirted with a double-double after recording eight points and eight rebounds to go along with five assists.

South Dakota State led for over 35 minutes and shot 55% in the win, including 60.7% in the second half. The Jackrabbits sank nine three-pointers for the third consecutive game.

The Jackrabbits led by as many as 11 in the opening half before a Lumberjack and-one opportunity cut SDSU’s lead to eight at the halfway point. Stephen F. Austin came out of the break and made three of its first four attempts from beyond the arc to pull even with the Jackrabbits at the first media timeout, 51-51.

Stephen F. Austin led 65-63 with 8:58 remaining but the Jackrabbits would respond with an 18-2 run over the next 6:30, including an Easley triple that gave South Dakota State the lead for good.

Gavin Kensmil led the Lumberjacks with 23 points and 13 rebounds while David Kachelries and Latrell Jossell each added 12.

Notes

Noah Freidel made his first start of the season and notched his third consecutive game in double figures. It was his second consecutive 20+ point outing.

Baylor Scheierman increased his career double-double tally to 16 with his third consecutive to begin the season. He is one of two players in the country with three double-doubles this season.

All 42 of Scheierman’s rebounds this season have come at the defensive end of the floor.

All of Charlie Easley’s eight points came in the final 8:09 of the game.

Matt Dentlinger has scored in double figures in 11 of his last 12 games dating back to last season.

South Dakota State has scored 80+points in 31 games under head coach Eric Henderson . This marks the first time since 2015-16 that the Jackrabbits have surpassed 80 points in three consecutive games to open a season.

This was the first-ever meeting between South Dakota State and Stephen F. Austin.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns home for back-to-back games in Frost Arena against Montana State (Wednesday, 7 p.m.) and Presentation (Thursday, 8:15 p.m.).

