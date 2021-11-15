Avera Medical Minute
Stunning finish at USD leads to second guessing at SDSU

Decision to throw pass before game winning Hail Mary under fire
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Following their stunning 23-20 loss on a Hail Mary at rival South Dakota, most of the talk around the South Dakota State Jackrabbits centered on what led to the final play.

After forcing USD to burn all their timeouts, SDSU had the ball with eight seconds left and a fourth down. They elected to have quarterback Chris Oladokun run around for a bit and heave the ball into the stands, hoping it would run the clock it out. Initially that’s what appeared to happen until an officials review ruled that one second was left.

The Coyotes used that second to complete their Hail Mary, and open the door for a lot of second guessing in Brookings.

The Jacks wrap the regular season up next Saturday at home against North Dakota at 2 PM.

