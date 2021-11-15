Travel experts expect busy holiday travel season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The United States border has opened for vaccinated international visitors, just in time for the holiday season. AAA is predicting travel numbers could reach near pre-pandemic levels for the holiday season.

The labor shortage has been affecting industries around the world, including travel, as seen by several flight cancellations across the country over the last month. The labor shortage is also impacting other aspects of travel as well.

“We’re seeing similar situations in the hotel industry; rental cars have been at a premium this year so if you plan to travel for the holidays, AAA advises you make those plans and prepare as far in advance as possible,” said Jana Tidwell, AAA Public Affairs.

In the spring, many people were just getting vaccinated and ready to travel. AAA warns this could impact those who have yet to make holiday travel plans.

“Many people at that time made their holiday travel plans, made reservations to go somewhere for the holidays because they hadn’t been somewhere in so long,” said Tidwell. “So, some of those top travel destinations could already be booked or close to booked at this point because people had done so many months ago.”

Jacob Meshke, a South Dakota resident, just returned home from his travels. He says staying on top of your itinerary will make a big difference in your holiday travel.

“I think, just stay informed on your flight status check online, call in advance if you have to, be flexible, be patient, there’s a lot of people traveling this time of year,” said Meshke. “I think we just kind of need to roll with the season a little bit, and show some grace to everyone, and be patient, and hopefully we all get to where we’re going.”

While a major focus is on the airlines, a majority of travelers will be driving.

In the Upper Midwest, during the Winter months road conditions can be less than ideal.

“AAA urges motorists to travel during off-peak times if you can travel early in the morning, or later in the afternoon on those peak holiday travel days,” said Tidwell. “Before hitting the road, it is critical that motorists have their vehicles serviced.”

For anyone planning to travel somewhere for the holidays, AAA advises people to use a travel agent in case something unexpected happens.

