Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Armored truck security guard killed in attempted robbery in Chicago

An attempted robbery of an armored truck left one security guard dead and another guard...
An attempted robbery of an armored truck left one security guard dead and another guard critically injured.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – An armored truck security guard is dead after an attempted robbery in Chicago.

Police said 47-year-old Lashonda Renee Hearts and her partner were moving an ATM machine Monday morning in the West Chatham neighborhood when several armed men approached them demanding cash.

Hearts was shot six times and her partner was shot twice.

Both guards were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Hearts later died.

The armed suspects were masked and wearing all black clothing.

The FBI said they got away with nothing and left in an unknown vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspects remain at large.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO
Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Midco’s “Fiber Forward” project upsets some homeowner
Midco’s “Fiber Forward” project upsets some homeowners
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding

Latest News

FILE - This image made from NASA TV shows the International Space Station, seen from the SpaceX...
Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Jury to begin deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Macy's unveils new giant character balloons for the 95th...
PHOTOS: Macy’s unveils new balloons for Thanksgiving Day parade
James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.
Amber Alert: 14-year-old boy abducted in New York believed to be in serious danger