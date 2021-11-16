The Banquet’s west-side location preparing for holiday season
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Banquet’s newest location in Sioux Falls continues to help people that were undeserved up until a few months ago.
Photojournalist Dave Hauck is giving us an update on the west-side location and the work they’re doing to fight hunger.
The Banquet’s annual Run for Food is set for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25.
The event will start between 8 AM and 9 AM at the Nordstrom Johnson building on the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds.
For more information vist thebanquetsf.org or call at (605) 335-7066.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.