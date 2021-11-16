The Banquet’s west-side location preparing for holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Banquet’s newest location in Sioux Falls continues to help people that were undeserved up until a few months ago.

Photojournalist Dave Hauck is giving us an update on the west-side location and the work they’re doing to fight hunger.

The Banquet’s annual Run for Food is set for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25.

The event will start between 8 AM and 9 AM at the Nordstrom Johnson building on the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds.

For more information vist thebanquetsf.org or call at (605) 335-7066.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.