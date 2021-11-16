Breezy and Mild

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a very nice day temperature-wise on tap across the region, but the wind will be picking up. The wind will switch around to the northwest today and we could have gusts of 30 to 40 mph across the region. A Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning will go into effect for parts of central South Dakota at noon CST and last until tomorrow morning. West of the Missouri River, we’ll also see a Red Flag Warning in effect for today for a high risk of fire danger. Most of us should get into the 60s across the region with a few 50s up north.

A cold front will be sliding across the region today into tonight, but it should move through dry. That just means the wind will stay with us tomorrow and we’ll cool off. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s Wednesday and we could have wind gusts around 40 to 45 mph for some! Thankfully, the wind will die down for the end of the week. Highs by Thursday will be stuck in the 30s for most of us with 40s returning for Friday.

Over the weekend, we should stay dry and even warm up a bit for Saturday. Highs for some of us will be back in the 50s! Don’t get used to it, cuz the roller coaster ride of temperatures continues. We’ll be back in the 40s Sunday and it looks like we’ll be in the 30s most of next week. It does look like we’ll stay dry through Thanksgiving, however.

