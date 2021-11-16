City leaders discuss rapid growth and development in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With President Biden signing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law Monday, past and future developments in the Sioux Falls area were the centers of this week’s Rotary meeting discussion. Director of Public Works Mark Cotter, says this bill will fund Sioux Falls’ rapidly growing development.

“You know prior to this bill, we have a lot of work cued up in general already. This will be some of the most unprecedented amounts of money spent for water infrastructure or wastewater infrastructure,” said Cotter.

Director of Planning and Development Jeff Eckhoff attributes the need for development in Sioux Falls to the increasing population. He estimates Sioux Falls will grow by more than 7,000 citizens in 2021. Eckhoff says a growing population means an increased demand for more housing.

“Last year we permitted about 2,700 total housing units. This year we’ve already permitted 2,800, 800 single-family homes and about 1,700 apartments this year. In a normal year, we’d probably have 20 permits in our queue, as of today we have closer to 60,” said Eckhoff.

Eckhoff and Cotter also discussed some of the current projects in the area, including the new Sioux Steel District downtown and road construction on 57th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Supply shortages have created a few delays, but Eckhoff says most projects in town are on track.

“For the most part, our contractors have been good and delivered on time. Again, there’s sometimes shortages of materials and labor slowing them down, but for the most part, they’re pretty on track,” said Eckhoff.

As for upcoming projects, developments on Phillips Avenue as well as 41st Street are expected to heavily impact the community.

“Obviously we have a lot of businesses out there. We want them to still be successful through this project and so we’ll be doing a lot of work with those adjacent businesses to make sure their wayfind signage is open and that their access points are open to the best we can while we build that project,” said Cotter.

In order to keep up with needed developments in Sioux Falls, Cotter says the city will need to double the amount of acreage bought each year to expand.

