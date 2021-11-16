Coats for All distribution takes place this Thursday & Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For two months, people have been dropping off winter coats, hats and gloves for the Dakota News Now Coats for All Campaign.

Monday, we caught up with the folks getting ready to put those items into the hands of those who need them.

They’re gearing up to help people bundle up at the Salvation Army.

More than 800 coats, mittens, gloves, and scarves have been donated. They were then taken to Shipley’s Garment Spa for dry cleaning.

The winter gear will be available on the same days the Salvation Army hosts its annual food basket distribution, which is right across the street.

“We have way more people that come for the food basket than we did for the coats, so that’s why we did it on the same day.” said Major Marlys Anderson. “Normally, we don’t do it on the same day, because it’s two big distributions, but we thought, well, you know what, these people coming in for food certainly are going to be needing a lot of coats, too.”

In 2020, more than 1700 clothing articles were donated, but Major Anderson says this year’s collection is only half that.

Why? Perhaps a later start date for donations, and perhaps because the first Thanksgiving during the pandemic brought out the best in people.

“Last year, we thought that because of COVID, everything would be down, that people wouldn’t be giving, but it paid out that even our kettles did better than normal and our coat drive was more than normal, and people were more generous than normal,” said Anderson.

While we all have pandemic fatigue, the need for warm winter clothes in the community never wanes.

Although all the drop boxes across the area are gone, you still have a few days to drop off *new* coats for Thursday and Friday’s event.

Major Anderson says an uptick in coat donations could have a major impact on the organization’s future.

“I’m hoping because our coat drive is down this year, that won’t reflect in our kettles, because the kettles are what we need to keep services happening the way they need to next year,” said Anderson.

While the deadline has passed to apply to receive the Salvation Army food baskets, the winter clothes will be available at the event.

All anyone needs to do to receive them is to show up and fill out a simple application.

Major Anderson says nobody will be turned down for a chance to stay warm.

The coats for all distribution runs this Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to Noon, and then from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army building at 900 North Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls.

The food basket distribution will take place right across the street at 800 North Cliff Avenue on Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to Noon and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.