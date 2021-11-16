Dozens apply for medical cannabis dispensary licenses in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another milestone for medical marijuana in Sioux Falls. Monday at 5:00 pm was the deadline for businesses to apply for a dispensary license in the city.

It comes after two weeks of accepting applications.

Dozens of applications were received, however, only five of those will get to move forward with business plans.

Those five will be determined by a random lottery later this week.

On behalf of Genesis Farms, Emmett Reistroffer delivered 26 applications to City Hall this afternoon.

“I’ve personally spent hundreds of hours preparing these applications,” Reistroffer said.

According to the city, 79 total applications were turned in, justifying the restrictions put in place.

“I wouldn’t say it was an expectation... but we’re pleased to see that there are enough to, basically, validate the process that was undertaken,” Stacey Kooistra, Sioux Falls City Attorney, said.

Emmett says he isn’t surprised by the demand for the limited number of available licenses.

“I’ve been fighting for this for 12 years now. I’ve worked on this topic around the country, I’ve seen other states move very fast, and no state has moved backward,” Reistroffer said.

The city will give each applicant an equal opportunity to acquire a license through a lottery system.

That drawing will take place Wednesday.

“This will be our process for selecting those actual dispensaries, and then there is a simultaneous process, as of December, where each dispensary also has to be certified by the state,” Kooistra said.

Reistroffer says that lottery systems in other states have caused issues, but he is staying optimistic.

“We just hope that, in Sioux Falls, it’ll be done clean, and smooth, and so far it has been,” Reistroffer said.

Once the licenses are awarded, the process to open for business will begin.

“Everyone has to remember that there are still a lot of steps that these applicants have to go through,” Reistroffer said.

As for those left out, they will hold onto hope for future opportunities.

Kooistra says the lottery process will start over each time a license becomes available.

“I do think these five licenses will just be a start,” Reistroffer said. “And in the future, whether it’s the council or the voters, we hope to see the market open up farther.”

While only five dispensaries will be allowed with Sioux Falls, the city ordinance does not limit the number of medical cannabis testing facilities.

