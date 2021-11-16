Avera Medical Minute
Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship

Former South Dakota Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard will run against incumbent Governor Kristi Noem for the South Dakota governorship.
(KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - Former South Dakota Speaker of the House and current State Representative Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) will run for South Dakota Governor in 2022.

Haugaard filed Friday to pursue the office, the same day that Governor Kristi Noem officially announced she would be running for re-election in 2022.

Haugaard served as Speaker of the House from 2017-2019. Throughout his duration in the legislature, Haugaard has been consistently regarded as one of the most conservative members of the state legislature.

Multiple sources confirmed to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News that Haugaard intended to pursue the Republican nomination for the governorship. Currently, Noem has yet to receive an opponent in either the primary or general election.

Haugaard did not respond to a request for comment.

