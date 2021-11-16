Avera Medical Minute
Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, training agreement turned over

After months of scrutiny, Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters will quit her appraisal job at the end of the year. Additionally, the training agreement that Peters reached with the Department of Labor has been obtained.
After months of scrutiny, Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters will quit her appraisal job at the end of the year. Additionally, the training agreement that Peters reached with the Department of Labor has been obtained.(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, will resign from her appraisal job and turn in her licenses at the end of the year.

In a letter to Secretary Marcia Hultman with the South Dakota Deparment of Labor, Peters writes to “express my disappointment and anger that my good name and professional reputation continue to be damaged by questions and misinformation concerning the Appraisal Certification Program.”

Governor Kristi Noem's daughter Kassidy Peters is resigning her appraisal position and turning her licenses in at the end of the 2021 year as a result of scrutiny regarding her involvement in a meeting she was involved in 2020.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
Governor Kristi Noem's daughter Kassidy Peters is resigning her appraisal position and turning her licenses in at the end of the 2021 year as a result of scrutiny regarding her involvement in a meeting she was involved in 2020.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)

The decision to quit her position and turn in her license comes after a report by the AP last month detailing a meeting that Peter’s attended with Noem, Hultman, and then head of the state appraisal program Sherry Bren.

“I know as the Governor’s daughter I am always going to be in the public eye,” Peters letter continues. “I can’t stop these attacks, but I can choose whether to keep being hurt by the fallout.”

Training Agreement Obtained

Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory News has also obtained the training agreement that Peter’s reached with the Department of Labor. The agreement, signed on August 5th, 2020, is signed and dated after the meeting at the Governor’s Mansion occurred. However, sources familiar with the situation have said that the agreement was already being developed prior to the meeting taking place. Hultman testified earlier this month that “the content of the meeting at the residence, was to talk about the status quo of how to become an appraiser in South Dakota, and possible changes to that program.”

The training agreement that Kassidy Peters reached with the Department of Labor regarding her obtaining of a real estate appraisal licenses.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)
Page 2 of the training agreement that Kassidy Peters entered into with the South Dakota Department of Labor in August 2020.(Austin Goss DNN/KOTA)

The South Dakota Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOAC) subpoenaed the document from the Department of Labor Monday after it was denied a prior request. Additionally, the department had denied several requests by media outlets across the state for the document.

The training agreement lays out how Peter’s would be able to obtain her license in another attempt. Some of the terms agreed to in the document include resubmitting three appraisals that were previously submitted, and 45 additional hours of classroom time.

