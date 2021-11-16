Great balance for Augie women in season opener against Peru State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana women’s basketball team opened its season defeating Peru State 81-54 inside the Elmen Center on Monday night.

The win marks head coach Dave Krauth’s 32nd home-opening win and Augustana’s 14th-straight.

Two Vikings earned double-doubles with Aislinn Duffy having 10 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Joining her was Kenzie Rensch with an unconventional double-double, scoring 10 points and 10 steals. She ended one steal short of tying Augustana’s school record.

Duffy was the first Viking to score points in the season opener with a hook shot at 9:31 to put Augustana in the books first.

Kenzie Rensch would grab her third steal of the game and go to the hole to elevate the Vikings to 17-3 with 1:49 to go in the first quarter. Rensch would get another steal the next possession with Janelle Shiffler laying it up moments later to make it 19-3 with 1:30 remaining in the first quarter.

After a slow start to the second quarter, the Vikings would score eight points in the last 2:20.

Duffy would spark the offense getting a layup with Shiffler hitting two jumpers in her next three attempts. Aby Phipps would get a basket in the paint with 35 seconds remaining in the half to make it 36-22 heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, Augustana put together an eight-point spurt starting at the 3:10 mark with Rensch sinking a three-pointer. The next two possessions would end with baskets from Lauren Sees, first a three-pointer, then a pull-up jumper in transition to make it 55-35 with 1:24 left in the quarter.

Augustana would not be denied in the fourth quarter, shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 60 percent from beyond the arc.

At the 6:39 mark, Sees would get a steal and dish the ball to Rabb who knocked down a deep three-ball.

The next possession, Rabb would return the favor getting an assist off of a Sees 3-pointer, forcing a Bobcat timeout at 6:06 with Augustana up 68-44.

Senior Katie Guentzel hit the final 3-pointer for the Vikings and ultimately scored the last points of the game as Augustana bested Peru State 81-54.

In total, four Vikings scored 10 or more points with Shiffler leading the way with 13 points and Duffy, Rensch and Phipps all racking up 10 points, respectively.

Augustana’s depth showed throughout the game, having 31 points coming off the bench.

The Bobcats were led by Lycia Peevy with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Up Next

Augustana’s week is not done as the Vikings return on Thursday night to host Minnesota Morris at 7 p.m. inside the Elmen Center.

