Hansen continues to lead the Jackrabbits on and off the field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This season has been of the best ever for the South Dakota State Women’s Soccer team. Their 17 wins across the season helped the Jackrabbits win yet another conference championship, with the team firing on all cylinders.

“It starts, really from the back line. And then it goes as deep as our bench. Everyone plays a really special role on our team.” said SDSU Junior forward Maya Hansen.

And Hansen has led that charge for the Jackrabbits. The Junior orward led the team with 14 goals across the season, tacking on an addition six assists. It’s the type of play her teammates knew she was capable of coming into college.

“Coming in when Maya was a freshman, we knew she was going to be a great player. We knew she was going to score a lot of goals for us, and she’s done exactly that.” said SDSU Senior forward Cece Limongi.

Her development over the her years at SDSU has led her to not only be a key scorer. But also help her teammates succeed in building their own skills, raising the bar during practices and games.

“She does a lot of things on the soccer field for us. But she’s a great teammate. On the field, She’s so dynamic. She can score in a number of different ways, she can set her teammates up.” said SDSU Head Coach Brock Thompson.

“She’s a great person on and off the field. I’ve really enjoyed getting to play forward with her. She makes me better, and I think we work really good together.” said Limongi.

It’s that drive on and off the field that helped Hansen lead the Jacks to their second national tournament appearance in three years, getting to spend even more time together as a team.

“Obviously, every week that we get to keep playing is such a blessing. So to go beyond the Summit League Tournament is really special. And yeah, we have a really special group. So just to keep playing is an awesome experience.” said Hansen.

And she’s looking to help lead next year’s team to even more success on, and off the pitch.

“Just special going into the tournament, going down to Denver. And then obviously proving we have a lot left in us is really special. So yeah, hopefully we make the tournament for a lot more years to come.”

