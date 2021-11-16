Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Hard-working West Sioux Falcons make the Iowa Class “A” championship game

Falcons win 2 OT thriller Friday and will face Van Meter on Thursday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWARDEN, IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Sioux Falcons were state champs not long with Hunter Dekkers at QB and lots of talent surrounding him.

And now, just a couple of years later, they are back at the Uni-Dome after a thrilling comeback win Friday night in the semifinals in overtime.

They have may not have the same star power, but they have plenty of talent and heart. An emotional head coach Ryan Schiesow after Friday’s win said, ”You know our kids just fight. They are just such tough, blue collar hard-working kids from a hard-working community. I love those guys and it was just awesome.”

The Falcons have had a terrific season to this point and are just one win away from another state title when they play unbeaten Van Meter Thursday at 4:00. The Falcons are 11-1.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Saturday morning, emergency responders were sent to the area of W. Madison St. and N....
Roll-Over Crash in Sioux Falls
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship

Latest News

SF Christian Chargers are ready for State "A" volleyball after challenging schedule
SF Christian volleyball team is ready for the State “A” after challenging schedule
Great balance leads Augie women to big win in season opener
Great balance for Augie women in season opener against Peru State
SF Christian Chargers are ready for State "A" volleyball after challenging schedule
SF Christian is ready for State "A" volleyball tourney after challenging schedule
Hard-working West Sioux Falcons advance to the Class "A" championship game Thursday
Hard-working West Sioux Falcons make Iowa Class "A" title game