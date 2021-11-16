Hard-working West Sioux Falcons make the Iowa Class “A” championship game

HAWARDEN, IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Sioux Falcons were state champs not long with Hunter Dekkers at QB and lots of talent surrounding him.

And now, just a couple of years later, they are back at the Uni-Dome after a thrilling comeback win Friday night in the semifinals in overtime.

They have may not have the same star power, but they have plenty of talent and heart. An emotional head coach Ryan Schiesow after Friday’s win said, ”You know our kids just fight. They are just such tough, blue collar hard-working kids from a hard-working community. I love those guys and it was just awesome.”

The Falcons have had a terrific season to this point and are just one win away from another state title when they play unbeaten Van Meter Thursday at 4:00. The Falcons are 11-1.

