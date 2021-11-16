Holiday season brings higher risk of shopping scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday attract a large number of shoppers each year, but it also can mean an increased number of fraudulent schemes and scams.

“We’re going to start to see a lot of really terrific offers on things during the holidays. So how do you be a discerning consumer and look at all the fine print and really ultimately find the best deal,” said Jessie Schmidt, State Director of the South Dakota Better Business Bureau.

Schmidt said the best way to get what you paid for is to shop locally or with sellers that have a physical storefront, otherwise known as a brick-and-mortar store.

“If it’s an online-only store and they don’t have any brick-and-mortar stores, perhaps then you want to be very cautious as you take a deeper dive in there” said Schmidt.

Another way to protect yourself while shopping is to use a trusted form of payment that you have guaranteed protection on.

“If you’re looking to buy something, I tell consumers this is the time of year to really purchase it on your credit card because you’ve got some more protection on a credit card than you do with your debit card even or a gift card,” said Schmidt.

Holiday-themed offers aren’t always merry and bright, as Schmidt warns that giving away personal information can have consequences as well.

“For a really long time you’ve been able to get a personalized phone call from Santa or a personalized letter. We’re going to tell you that you just want to be careful on how much data you give them about your kids because that again can be shared and tracked all out there,” said Schmidt.

The Better Business Bureau is offering more holiday shopping advice at bbb.org, where you can file complaints and track local scams.

“We would just caution people to take your time, don’t make quick purchases, use a trusted form of payment that you know you’ve got some protections on, and then enjoy your holiday,” Schmidt said.

