Hundreds of Minnesota officers, agents getting body cameras

(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Hundreds of state law enforcement officers in Minnesota will soon be outfitted with new body cameras to record everything from traffic stops to civil disturbances.

More than 600 Minnesota State Patrol troopers, nearly 200 Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents and other state-level law enforcement officers will soon wear the 1,100 body cameras that have been ordered.

The Legislature previously approved more than $8 million to buy the cameras and provide for data storage. The State Patrol will begin distributing the cameras to troopers starting next month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

