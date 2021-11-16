Avera Medical Minute
Midco’s “Fiber Forward” project upsets some homeowner

By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Midco began its “Fiber Forward” project earlier this summer with the goal of bringing fiber optic internet closer to the people of Sioux Falls, but with it has come some complaints from homeowners that they weren’t notified.

Mike Heiberger, the principal engineer for the city of Sioux Falls has worked directly with Midco for this project.

“We have a 10-foot utility easement on private property that allows utility companies to put their equipment within that 10 feet,” Heiberger said.

Dakota News Now spoke with several homeowners that live in a neighborhood in south central Sioux Falls. Their number one concern with this project was communication. Some say they didn’t receive proper notification that construction was about to begin.

Communication is key and we stress with utility companies that they need to be communicating with our residents. That can be a struggle at times,” Heiberger said.

There are several ways that Midco tried to notify homeowners.

“We have a construction updates website. We send out multiple communications when construction is about to start when it’s ongoing. We also use door tags to notify that we’re in those areas,” Ben Dold said, the senior vice president of operations at Midco.

However, some homeowners still went unnotified.

“We can’t guarantee that every resident received the communication that we sent. We try our best but it’s possible that things are missed. In the event that they have a concern they can absolutely give us a call, visit our website, reach out to us on social media,” Dold said.

If you have any concerns about how the “Fiber Forward” project has affected you, Midco asks you to call 1-877-972-7630.

