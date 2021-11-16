Avera Medical Minute
Morgan Wallen to perform in Sioux Falls on March 10th

Country music artist Morgan Wallen is set to perfom in Sioux Falls in March 2022.
By Brian Allen
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country music singer Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” tour will come through Sioux Falls next year. The March 10th concert will happen at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, November 19th.

This tour marks Wallen’s first foray on the road since it was revealed earlier this year that he had said the “N-word” on a video recording. Wallen apologized for the incident and in spite of being shunned by some in country music, Wallen currently has a song on the country music charts.

