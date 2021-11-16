Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: T.F. Riggs senior focuses on helping people

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nevaeh Starr has a passion for medicine and taking care of people.

A senior at T.F. Riggs High School with a 4.0, she takes her schoolwork seriously.

“Nevaeh is just an accomplished human being. So it wasn’t just the student aspect, it was her as a student, as a peer, as a daughter and friend. We wanted a well-rounded student and that’s Nevaeh,” said school counselor Nicole Thorson.

Nevaeh got an opportunity to work at a long-term care facility helping and connecting with the residents.

“I love medicine. This year I had an opportunity of becoming a CNA at Avera, I love absolutely love it,” said Nevaeh.

She enjoys Biology and would like to learn more about science.

“I just really want to learn. The best way to do that is doing the assignments. Asking questions so you can really understand the material,” Nevaeh.

Nevaeh plans to enjoy making the most out of her senior year hoping to find a career where she can help people.

“I think whatever she decides to do is going to be phenomenal. Because even if she has no idea what she’s doing or how she’s doing it, or where she wants to do it, she’s going to face it head-on. And she’s going to be successful in the end,” said Thorson.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Nevaeh gets a $250 scholarship from Oahe Electric Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

