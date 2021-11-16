SF Christian volleyball team is ready for the State “A” after challenging schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All 3 state volleyball tournament start Thursday in Rapid City and the Chargers of SF Christian are the top seed and favorite to win in Class “A” once again.

They have played a rugged schedule and always want to take on the best teams regardless of class during the regular season which has them extra ready to go when it’s tournament time.

SFC senior Sydney Tims says, ”You know going into those big matches it just makes us work harder and come together better as a team. And just kind of push through those difficult times and just make us a better team overall.”

SFC head coach Darci Wassenaar says, ”You know we really don’t focus on seed points or record so much. We just really like to play great competition and be pushed because we know that’s what’s going to make a difference at the end of the season.”

SFC senior Katie Van Egdom loves her team, ”Like you said we’ve been good for a long time but I think each team brings something different to the program. And like this team this year has just focused on being unified as one and this is a team that I’ve never been a part of something like this.”

This years Chargers team has been solid all season with big wins over O’Gorman, Harrisburg and Dakota Valley twice and Brandon Valley. They bring a 32-4 record to Rapid City starting Thursday when they play Parkston in the first match of the day.

