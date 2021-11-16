Sioux Falls Police looking for missing endangered man

Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Police searching for missing endangered man(none)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing endangered man.

They say 69-year-old David Primeaux left his home on foot near W. 5th Street and N. Marion Road on November 9th.

He is described as a Native American male, 5′10, 170lbs, gray hair, and brown eyes.

Primeaux was last seen wearing black pants, a black coat, and black shoes.

If you have any information, contact the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7000.

