South Dakota man fires shot into ceiling of Kentucky store, then says “now call police”

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota man is in custody after a tense situation in Kentucky Tuesday morning.

The owner of Airport Market in Stanton, KY told a WKYT crew at the scene a man walked into the store, asked to buy some cigarettes, then fired a shot into the ceiling of the store, and said, “now call police.”

When police arrived, the owner says the man was on the ground by his truck, with a gun pointed to his head. After about an hour, police were eventually able to resolve the situation peacefully without the man hurting himself.

According to Stanton Police, the man has been identified as 72-year-old Craig Worm, of South Dakota. Police say they found out Worm was fleeing South Dakota where he’s been accused of a crime.

They say Worm intentionally committed a robbery in order to trigger a law enforcement response and attempt “suicide by cop.”

Worm is now in the Powell County Detention Center on charges of robbery and wanton endangerment. Stanton police say they are also working with investigators in South Dakota.

The store owner says four employees were in the store at the time, two clerks in the front, and two in the kitchen. We’re told all of them stayed to work after the incident was over.

