Spellbound Magic Shop & Theater celebrating re-opening

By Ernest Cottier
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Spellbound Magic Shop held its reopening on Friday, November 12th after performing several renovations including adding a new bookshelf aisle as well as an extended theatre area for shows.

“Just needed to expand supply and demand, a lot of people were coming to shows and a lot of shows were happening and just needed to expand so more people could attend as I had to turn people away cause there wasn’t enough seating,’ Nye said.

With the new extended theatre space, Spellbound is prepared to host live performances for public and private events.

“From comedy nights to magic shows, we have poetry nights, open mics things like that pretty much anyone who wants to use the stage they can and we’ve expanded to meet that demand for that attendance,” Nye said.

The renovations also include a new additional row of bookshelves where many kids come to get taught magic tricks.

Nye says getting to see the looks on kids’ faces when you show them a magic trick makes it all worthwhile.

“Every time I perform a trick and somebody gives me that reaction it reminds me of the very first time I saw a magic trick and that’s my motivation every single time,” Nye said.

For more information click here.

