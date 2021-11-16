SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tiny Home Village for homeless veterans in Sioux Falls is coming along financially. Project leads met with current and potential donors in downtown Sioux Falls Monday afternoon to share how much has been raised so far, and how far they have to go yet to get the project up and running.

Veterans Community Project President Jason Kander said since the project was announced in April, there’s been no shortage of activity to move it along, and get the project build as quickly as possible.

“As we look at the next community that we would go to, it’s always a question of where can we deploy the fastest.” said Kander.

The Sioux Falls development the 5th for the VCP, which aims to help combat homelessness for veterans. The project includes a central community center, 25 tiny homes for individuals and families, and an outdoor pavilion. The two acre property will be located on 316 North Western Avenue. And like the rest of the VCP developments, aims to help out veterans.

“Homeownership is its on piece of hell, but at the same time there is no better freedom.” said Former Tiny Home Resident Kyle Prellberg.

The Sioux Falls project aims to raise about $1.7 million to build the homes and operate for one year. So far, over $700,000 has been raised. And VCP leadership are excited with how enthusiastic Sioux Falls has neem to get their project rolling.

“It has been an unprecedented level of community success. And I openly tell other communities that are inviting VCP into their towns, I say, ‘You have to look at what Sioux Falls has done.’ Because it has set the standard of how to make it easy for us to deploy.” said Kander.

More information about the Sioux Falls VCP Project can be found here.

