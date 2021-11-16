Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Veterans Community Project gives update on Sioux Falls push

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tiny Home Village for homeless veterans in Sioux Falls is coming along financially. Project leads met with current and potential donors in downtown Sioux Falls Monday afternoon to share how much has been raised so far, and how far they have to go yet to get the project up and running.

Veterans Community Project President Jason Kander said since the project was announced in April, there’s been no shortage of activity to move it along, and get the project build as quickly as possible.

“As we look at the next community that we would go to, it’s always a question of where can we deploy the fastest.” said Kander.

The Sioux Falls development the 5th for the VCP, which aims to help combat homelessness for veterans. The project includes a central community center, 25 tiny homes for individuals and families, and an outdoor pavilion. The two acre property will be located on 316 North Western Avenue. And like the rest of the VCP developments, aims to help out veterans.

“Homeownership is its on piece of hell, but at the same time there is no better freedom.” said Former Tiny Home Resident Kyle Prellberg.

The Sioux Falls project aims to raise about $1.7 million to build the homes and operate for one year. So far, over $700,000 has been raised. And VCP leadership are excited with how enthusiastic Sioux Falls has neem to get their project rolling.

“It has been an unprecedented level of community success. And I openly tell other communities that are inviting VCP into their towns, I say, ‘You have to look at what Sioux Falls has done.’ Because it has set the standard of how to make it easy for us to deploy.” said Kander.

More information about the Sioux Falls VCP Project can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Saturday morning, emergency responders were sent to the area of W. Madison St. and N....
Roll-Over Crash in Sioux Falls
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship

Latest News

The Banquet Sioux Falls prepares for upcoming holiday season
The Banquet’s west-side location preparing for holiday season
The Banquet’s west-side location preparing for holiday season
With President Biden signing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law Monday, past and...
City leaders discuss rapid growth and development in Sioux Falls
Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship