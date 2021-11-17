Avera Medical Minute
2nd-seeded Garretson excited to make the State “A” Volleyball Tournament

Blue Dragons bring a near-perfect record to Rapid City
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Don’t google it... who do you think is the #2 seed in the Class “A” tournament behind SF Christian? The obvious guess is Dakota Valley. But the Panthers are 3rd. It’s the Garretson Blue Dragons who have just one loss all season. And they are a very solid team that deserves this ranking heading to Rapid City. So what makes this team so good?

Head Coach Dennis Northrup says, ”Just a lot of everything. We’ve got great senior leadership, a lot of talented kids, a lot of hard work and just they love to play the game with each other. We’ve been working towards this goal. Probably should have got it done a little sooner than now but we got it done now and I guess that’s what matters.”

The Blue Dragons will face Elkton/Lake Benton in the first game of the night on Thursday with games being played on 3 courts at the same time. They have won 27 of their 28 matches this year.

