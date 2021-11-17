Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

8 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check

File.
File.(KTTC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say several businesses in Minnehaha County failed a recent sweep checking to see whether they would sell alcohol to minors.

A total of 63 businesses were checked, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. Eight businesses failed, including:

El Mezcal, Dell Rapids

Palisade Oil, Garretson

The Gulch, Garretson

Dollar General, Garretson

Monarch Lounge, Renner

Safari Bar & Grill, Renner

The Dug Out, Hartford

Sunshine Foods, Hartford

The sheriff’s office says they conduct checks like this periodically to reduce the sale of liquor to minors.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After months of scrutiny, Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters will quit her...
Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, training agreement turned over
According to Stanton Police, the man has been identified as Craig Worm, of South Dakota. Police...
South Dakota man fires shot into ceiling of Kentucky store, then says “now call police”
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship
Midco’s “Fiber Forward” project upsets some homeowner
Midco’s “Fiber Forward” project upsets some homeowners

Latest News

Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
Holiday season brings higher risk of shopping scams
Holiday season brings higher risk of shopping scams
Cooler Temperatures Included
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Forecast
Dozens of liquor licenses to be issued throughout South Dakota
Dozens of liquor licenses to be issued throughout South Dakota