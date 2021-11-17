8 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
Published: Nov. 17, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say several businesses in Minnehaha County failed a recent sweep checking to see whether they would sell alcohol to minors.
A total of 63 businesses were checked, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. Eight businesses failed, including:
El Mezcal, Dell Rapids
Palisade Oil, Garretson
The Gulch, Garretson
Dollar General, Garretson
Monarch Lounge, Renner
Safari Bar & Grill, Renner
The Dug Out, Hartford
Sunshine Foods, Hartford
The sheriff’s office says they conduct checks like this periodically to reduce the sale of liquor to minors.
