8 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say several businesses in Minnehaha County failed a recent sweep checking to see whether they would sell alcohol to minors.

A total of 63 businesses were checked, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. Eight businesses failed, including:

El Mezcal, Dell Rapids

Palisade Oil, Garretson

The Gulch, Garretson

Dollar General, Garretson

Monarch Lounge, Renner

Safari Bar & Grill, Renner

The Dug Out, Hartford

Sunshine Foods, Hartford

The sheriff’s office says they conduct checks like this periodically to reduce the sale of liquor to minors.

