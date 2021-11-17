Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl from Idaho

An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been seen in Nevada and Arizona.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Alaina Duey from Burley, Idaho, but she has been seen in Nevada and Arizona.

Authorities believe she is in danger.

Alaina has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt and gray boots.

Authorities say Alaina may be with 41-year-old Elizabeth Crofts.

Crofts is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 185 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

If you see Alaina or Crofts, please call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After months of scrutiny, Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters will quit her...
Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, training agreement turned over
According to Stanton Police, the man has been identified as Craig Worm, of South Dakota. Police...
South Dakota man fires shot into ceiling of Kentucky store, then says “now call police”
Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding

Latest News

The Coast Guard rescued 10, including at least one small child, from flooding in the Forks,...
Northwest Storm: ‘Devastating’ flood damage, 1 dead in BC
Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
Sioux Falls City Council passes new garbage ordinance
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
Near-historic floods have displaced hundreds from their homes in Washington state.
Near historic floods devastate and displace