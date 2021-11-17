Arena Fit to hold Kick-A-Thon Fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday’s Kick-A-Thon is a great way to get in shape while also supporting a great cause as you can kick and punch your way into better shape.

The Kick-A-Thon will run from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19th with several instructors leading the way.

“It’ll be intense, come for as long as you want or for as little as you want but burn some calories and raise some money for a good cause,” Arena Fit Owner Alex Halbach said.

Arena Fit decided to hold the Kick-A-Thon to help one of its gym members who is going through a hard time.

“One of our gym members lost her husband about a week ago so the community here is rallying together to try and help her with funeral costs and any other costs as she’s dealing with the loss of her husband,” Halbach said.

The Kick-A-Thon is free and open to the public although Arena Fit is asking for free-will donations to be made for the family at the event.

“We definitely consider the gym to be a community, we’re not just a place where you show up and work out we’re there for each other when we need it so anytime we can help out when a gym member is in need it’s a no brainer,” Arena Fit Manager Maddy Valentin said.

Any level of experience can come out and enjoy the Kick-A-Thon.

“Show up we’ll help you out, we all started somewhere so if you have a ton of martial arts and kickboxing experience or have none it really doesn’t matter just showing up and is half the battle,” Valentin said.

For anyone that cannot make it out Saturday the gym is also accepting donations at the fitness center throughout the week.

