Boyden Hull/Rock Valley football team just one win away from reaching its goal

HULL, IA. (Dakota News Now) -In Iowa, the Nighthawks of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley have also put together a perfect season and very few of their games have been close.

They made it to the semi-finals at the Uni-Dome last year and were extra motivated to take it further this year. So far, so good for Cory Brandt and his team.

Head coach Cory Brandt says, ”You know we’d never been there in 3-A before and these kids just got better and better and everything we asked them to do they did and they became just an incredible team.”

Senior Landyn Van Kekerix says, ”That’s why you do it. You just like to compete and go against each other. And it’s the best when you go head to head against other good teams and it’s a challenge. So that’s why you do it.”

Landyn, who ironically wears #1, is having an incredible senior season for the Nighthawks... Our recent Athlete of the week is a big reason why they are 1 win away from a state championship. They face Harlan on Friday at 1 o’clock...

