Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Boyden Hull/Rock Valley football team just one win away from reaching its goal

Nighthawks in 3-A title game Friday at 1:00 in Cedar Falls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HULL, IA. (Dakota News Now) -In Iowa, the Nighthawks of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley have also put together a perfect season and very few of their games have been close.

They made it to the semi-finals at the Uni-Dome last year and were extra motivated to take it further this year. So far, so good for Cory Brandt and his team.

Head coach Cory Brandt says, ”You know we’d never been there in 3-A before and these kids just got better and better and everything we asked them to do they did and they became just an incredible team.”

Senior Landyn Van Kekerix says, ”That’s why you do it. You just like to compete and go against each other. And it’s the best when you go head to head against other good teams and it’s a challenge. So that’s why you do it.”

Landyn, who ironically wears #1, is having an incredible senior season for the Nighthawks... Our recent Athlete of the week is a big reason why they are 1 win away from a state championship. They face Harlan on Friday at 1 o’clock...

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After months of scrutiny, Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters will quit her...
Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, training agreement turned over
According to Stanton Police, the man has been identified as Craig Worm, of South Dakota. Police...
South Dakota man fires shot into ceiling of Kentucky store, then says “now call police”
Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding

Latest News

Defending champion O'Gorman heads to State "AA" Volleyball Tournament with something to prove
O’Gorman will have something to prove at State “AA” Volleyball Tournament
2nd-seeded Garretson excited to finally advance to State "A" Volleyball Tournament
2nd-seeded Garretson excited to make the State “A” Volleyball Tournament
USF men and women both victorious in home hoops doubleheader
Cougar men and women are victorious in college hoops at Stewart Center
Cory Sauter steps down as SMSU football coach
Cory Sauter stepping down as football coach at SMSU