Cory Sauter stepping down as football coach at SMSU

Mustangs will have a new football coach next fall after 12 seasons with former NFL QB
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARSHALL, MN (Dakota News Now) -Southwest Minnesota State University Interim Director of Athletics, Bruce Saugstad, announced today that Cory Sauter has stepped aside as head football coach at SMSU effectively immediately.

A search for the next head coach of Mustang football will begin immediately. Current SMSU defensive coordinator, Shay McClure, will assume the role of Interim Head Coach.

“I want to thank Cory for his years of service, hard work, and dedication to SMSU and Mustang football,” Saugstad said. “He has made a positive impact on many of our student-athletes and his coaching staff during his tenure.”

Sauter recently completed his 12th season as head coach (the 2020 season was canceled) and finished with a career record of 45-77, including 44-75 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play. SMSU had a pair of winning seasons during his tenure, which included a seven-win season and a trip to the Mineral Water Bowl in 2013. The 2015 team finished 8-3 overall, recording the highest single-season victory total in program history at the Division II level.

Sauter was named the 10th head coach in program history on March 29, 2010. Prior to becoming head coach, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach at SMSU.

“Our collective goal for Mustang football is to represent SMSU, Marshall and Southwest Minnesota well on and off the field,” Saugstad said. “We are committed to preparing our student-athletes for their careers after SMSU and to building a program to be competitive within the NSIC.”

Story courtesy SMSU Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

