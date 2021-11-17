Cougar men and women are victorious in college hoops at Stewart Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USF men and women were both winners Tuesday night at the Stewart Center. The women rolled Presentation 86-36 and the men edged Dakota State 71-61.

Men’s Recap

Matt Cartwright scored 28 points and Jack Thompson had a 17 to lead the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (2-1) to a 71-61 nonconference victory over Dakota State (2-6) in USF’s home opener at the Stewart Center on Tuesday night.Cartwright reached 20 points for the second straight night and has 57 over his past two games. He hit 12-of-24 field goals, including 2-of-6 from three-point range while grabbing five rebounds and recording an assist and steal. Thompson was 6-of-11 from the floor and added nine assists, three rebounds and two steals in a solid floor game. Also for USF, Wesley Oba helped USF to a 31-26 rebound edge by recording a game-high 10 boards. He also had six points including a flush near the end of the game off a pass from Thompson. USF also had six points, including a pair of threes from Cedric Johnson and seven points, three rebounds, and a steal from Jake Kettner. “It was good to pick up a win,” said USF Head Coach Chris Johnson, whose team faces Chadron State on Friday night at 7 pm at the Stewart Center. “We didn’t play as well as we would have liked on offense but we played sound defense and held them to 61,” he said. With the win, USF improved to 52-5 in nonconference games and picked up its 129th home win with Johnson at the helm of the program.USF outscored Dakota State, 29-21, in the first half and had a 42-40 edge in the second 20 minutes for the 71-61 win and a second straight decision over the Trojans.Overall, USF was 27-of-59 from the field for 45.8 percent, which included 7-of-19 from the three-point range for 36.8 percent. The Cougars, which had a 19-6 margin in points from turnovers, made 10-of-14 free throws for 71.4 percent. USF also had a 9-2 margin in fast-break points and had a 12-11 margin in points off the bench.DSU, which had 20 points and eight rebounds from Ronnie Latting, hit 24-of-51 field goals for 47.1 percent and made 5-of-14 from the three-point range for 35.7 percent. They were also 8-of-9 from the foul stripe for 88.9 percent.

Scoring Summary --With a 7-0 run, the Cougars rushed out to a 16-7 lead at the halfway point of the opening half with Cartwright providing seven points. Another Cartwright basket boosted the lead to 18-7. But then the Cougars went into a scoring slump and missed 14 of their next 15 shots before Kettner converted a basket for a 24-19 advantage with 1:09 left in the half. With 39 seconds left, Chase Grinde hammered in a three as the Cougars led, 27-19 before taking the 29-21 halftime lead. In the opening 20 minutes, USF was 10-of-29 for 34.5 percent and made just 3-of-12 from the three-point range. DSU was 8-of-24 for 33.3 percent and 1-of-6 from three-point range.In the second half, USF shot 17-of-30 from the field for 56.7 percent while making 4-of-7 from three-point distance. DSU also upped its shooting by making 16-of-27 for 59.3 percent and was 4-of-8 on three-point shots.DSU opened the half with a 9-4 run to draw within 33-30 with 17:51 to play after a basket from Lamar Wood. Cartwright had a pair of jumpers to push USF’s lead to 39-33. At the 12:12 mark, Austin Slater made a lay-up off the break as USF took a 46-36 advantage. But DSU answered with a 13-2 run, capped by a three from Jaxon Simons for a 49-48 lead at the 7:47 mark. However, Cartwright responded with a three and gave USF the lead it never again relinquished.Thompson’s basket off a turnover helped USF take a 55-49 lead with 6:08 to play. With 3:20 on the clock, Thompson had a triple for a 63-57 lead and Cartwright hit a jumper from just outside the pair for a 65-57 lead. With 1:07 to play Thompson converted a drive off a turnover and then had a pass to Oba who converted the alley-oop and the Cougars used an 11-2 run for a 71-59 advantage.

Women’s Recap

Led by a swarming defense and balanced scoring, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (1-2) led from start to start and cruised to an 86-36 non conference win over Presentation College (2-6) in the home opener on Tuesday at the Stewart Center. Leading the way for the Cougars was freshman guard Megan Fannin who had 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and hit a three-pointer. The Cougars also had a career-best 10 points from Lizzie Olson on 5-of-8 shooting while Kiara James added nine points and 10 rebounds in a balanced attack. USF also had eight points from Molly Lutmer while freshman Olivia Gamoke also had seven points, four steals, three rebounds, and two assists. Another freshman guard, Jemae Nichols added seven points with three rebounds and two steals. s. In total, USF had 12 players scored in a game that the Cougars forced 37 turnovers while recording a season-best 19 steals with three blocks. Overall, USF, which has won 18 straight home-opening games, was 36-of-73 for 49.3 percent but made just 3-of-15 from the three-point range for 20 percent. The Cougars had a 42-28 rebound advantage with 18 off the offensive glass. Olson had four of those 18. USF was also 11-of-15 from the foul line. USF had a 50-22 advantage of points in the paint, 20-13 margin on second-chance points, and an 18-2 margin in fast-break baskets. In addition, USF’s bench held a 47-20 margin against PC.”Coming off a tough weekend, I was hoping our pressure would bother them offensively,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen. “We had a solid effort and set the tone all night. I really like how we had tremendous balance and were able to get the ball inside. It is always fun going against a former assistant coach Carley Jeffery and we appreciate that she brought her team up her to play. It really helped us prepare for the upcoming conference play,” said Traphagen.On defense, USF held PC to just 14-of-46 shooting for 30.4 percent. The Saints hit just 2-of-10 from three-point range. Leading the way for PC was forward Brittney Seymour with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Scoring Summary -In the first quarter, USF opened up a 21-7 lead as they hit 47.1 percent from the field on 8-of-17 shooting while limiting PC to 30 percent on 3-of-10 field goals. Fannin drove for a score and knocked down a three followed by a jumper from Gamoke for a 7-0 lead at the 7:56 mark of the quarter. Later the Cougars took a 13-4 lead on a pair of free throws from Sydney Swanson. Dallie Hoskinson, who had six points, four rebounds, and four steals, had a pair of baskets and Sydney White supplied a floating jumper in the late as the Cougars built the 14-point lead (21-7). Fannin led USF with seven points.In the second quarter, a basket from Gamoke helped the Cougars to a 25-9 advantage. Fannin added a pair of foul shots and an offensive board and put back by Brecli Honner provided the Cougars with a 29-9 advantage with 5:41 to play. USF, which hit 8-of-17 field goals again in the second quarter took a commanding 39-15 lead to the halftime break. At that point, USF had made 16-of-34 field goals for 47.1 percent although they made just 1-of-9 three-pointers. USF also had six free throws. At that point, PC was 6-of-22 for 27.3 percent and 1-of-5 from the three-point range. In the third quarter, the Cougars, which would finish with a 46-to-9 advantage in points from turnovers for the game, continued to apply defensive presentation and extended the lead to 45-15 after a basket from James inside the lane. Swanson connected on a pass to Carlson as the Cougars extended the lead to 53-20 with 2:44 to play in the third quarter. At the end of the quarter, USF, which outscored PC, 17-10, took a 56-25 advantage to the fourth quarter. In the third stanza, USF was 7-of-20 from the three-point range while PC hit 4-of-10 from the field.In the final quarter, USF pushed the lead further as they outscored PC, 30-11. In the quarter, USF was 13-of-19 for 68.4 percent from the field and made both of its triples. As for PC, they hit 4-of-14 for 28.6 percent and made just a triple.

