Dozens of new liquor licenses coming to South Dakota, signals state’s growth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s population continues to grow, and with that comes the allocation of more liquor licenses to its communities.

A total of 43 new licenses statewide, to 15 different cities, allowing businesses to sell beer, wine, and spirits on their property.

It’s no surprise that most licenses will go to the state’s largest city, Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls’ population has increased by nearly 40,000 since 2010.

That growth, leading the South Dakota Department of Revenue to authorize 19 new on-sale liquor licenses to the city.

Those additional licenses open up opportunities for prospective business owners.

“In the past, we have had several people on a waiting list, and we currently have 18,” Jamie Palmer, Sioux Falls Licensing Specialist, said. “So, there’s been a lot of desire for liquor licenses, so these will clear our current waiting list.”

However, before Sioux Falls can issue any of its new licenses, the city must address the price tag to acquire one. State law requires the cost of a license to be at least one dollar per resident.

The issue will be discussed at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

“Our price is set such right now that we can’t offer them. So, that is the ordinance that is coming forward, that will amend that price and once that is done I can start offering them.”

And while Sioux Falls grows, so do surrounding towns. Tea is being issued one new license, as well as Brandon.

“The more opportunities you have locally for residents of Brandon to shop local, eat local, have a beer locally, it certainly helps,” Bryan Read, Brandon City Administrator, said.

Read says available liquor licenses make his community an attractive destination.

“Growth certainly intrigues businesses, they want a certain population base before they locate,” Read said. “We’ve had a number of inquiries in the last six months or so, since the census came out.”

It also represents potential funding.

“Any time we get folks coming into town, spending money in town, it certainly helps improve the sales tax revenue that we use for projects,” Read said.

As for how the city of Sioux Falls will award the remaining one license left after the waiting list, the council continues to work on that solution as well.

