GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Season Finale (11-16-21)

Top sights, sounds and moments from State Championship Week
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If ever a week lived up to the “Gridiron Greatness” moniker, it was a state championship week in South Dakota combined with the renewal of the South Dakota-South Dakota State rivalry.

We remember the best sights, sounds and championship moments in the 2021 season finale of Gridiron Greatness!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

