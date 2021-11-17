Jill Franken named Grand Marshal of 29th Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. has selected retired City of Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken as the official Grand Marshal of the 29th Parade of Lights.

The annual parade takes place Friday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m. on Phillips Avenue. It runs from 13th Street to 5th Street.

After 20 years of dedicated service to the City of Sioux Falls Jill Franken retired from her role as Public Health Director in April 2021.

While with the City, she led many pivotal public health initiatives, including the development of FCH school-based health services and homeless health care services. She is an active member of the community and has served on numerous community boards, including Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, the Sioux Falls Hope Coalition Board, the Community Health Association of the Dakotas, Volunteers of America Dakotas, Southeast Technical Institute Housing Foundation, and the Teddy Bear Den.

Carter Martens was named Junior Grand Marshal. He is a seven-year-old living in Sioux Falls. As a boy scout, his goal in life is to help people in Sioux Falls and around the world. He plans to travel to the countries of the world with the goal to make sure everyone has food and shelter.

“Carter is a super bright young man with a good heart. He has been brainstorming ways he can help Sioux Falls with its homelessness and is very concerned about them,” said Jessica Martens, who submitted the Junior Grand Marshal nomination.

The Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal will lead the parade procession. Both marshals will also present two of the six float awards given out during the Parade of Lights After Party & Awards Ceremony at the Holiday Inn City Centre following the parade.

This year includes over 60 entries with new floats and past favorites. The Parade of Lights theme this year is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in celebration of the Washington Pavilion’s outdoor tree lighting ceremony to kick off this year’s Parade of Lights.

Six awards will be given at the end of the night to the floats judged by local community members. The six awards are:

Best Use of Lights

Best Workmanship

Spirit of Sioux Falls

Mayor’s Choice

Downtown Sioux Falls Award

First Bank & Trust Hometown Pride Award

