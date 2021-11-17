LIVE @ 11:00: Haugaard to formally announce run for governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former South Dakota Speaker of the House and current State Representative Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) is holding a news conference Wednesday, where he is expected to announce he will run for South Dakota Governor in 2022.

Haugaard filed Friday to pursue the office, the same day that Governor Kristi Noem officially announced she would be running for re-election in 2022.

Dakota News Now first reported on Monday that Haugaard intended to pursue the Republican nomination for the governorship.

Haugaard served as Speaker of the House from 2019-2020. Throughout his duration in the legislature, Haugaard has been consistently regarded as one of the most conservative members of the state legislature.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.