O’Gorman will have something to prove at State “AA” Volleyball Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights are the #2 seed in the Class “AA” volleyball tournament this week. But now that they have Bergen Reilly back from the World games for almost a month and they are getting healthier just at the right time. So they are a team to watch for in Rapid City where the very talented Washington Warriors are the top seed. The defending champs might even have a slight chip on their shoulder.

Cale Hecht, O’Gorman Head Coach says, ”There are some people who are like they aren’t the same. But I do think there are a lot of aspects that hurt us but it also helped us that other kids had to step up and they did that and the girls are fired up and ready for state I can tell you that much.”

Bergen Reilly, O’Gorman junior says, ”Yeah I definitely think we have something to prove. We lost a couple of games this season and we didn’t lose any last season so people might think we dropped off after last season but I think we’re going out there and we’re confident and we can win this.”

The Knights bring a 20-4 record into the State Tournament. They will face Lincoln in the first game Thursday night.

