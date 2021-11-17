Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

O’Gorman will have something to prove at State “AA” Volleyball Tournament

Knights looking to defend their “AA” state title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights are the #2 seed in the Class “AA” volleyball tournament this week. But now that they have Bergen Reilly back from the World games for almost a month and they are getting healthier just at the right time. So they are a team to watch for in Rapid City where the very talented Washington Warriors are the top seed. The defending champs might even have a slight chip on their shoulder.

Cale Hecht, O’Gorman Head Coach says, ”There are some people who are like they aren’t the same. But I do think there are a lot of aspects that hurt us but it also helped us that other kids had to step up and they did that and the girls are fired up and ready for state I can tell you that much.”

Bergen Reilly, O’Gorman junior says, ”Yeah I definitely think we have something to prove. We lost a couple of games this season and we didn’t lose any last season so people might think we dropped off after last season but I think we’re going out there and we’re confident and we can win this.”

The Knights bring a 20-4 record into the State Tournament. They will face Lincoln in the first game Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After months of scrutiny, Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters will quit her...
Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, training agreement turned over
According to Stanton Police, the man has been identified as Craig Worm, of South Dakota. Police...
South Dakota man fires shot into ceiling of Kentucky store, then says “now call police”
Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding

Latest News

2nd-seeded Garretson excited to finally advance to State "A" Volleyball Tournament
2nd-seeded Garretson excited to make the State “A” Volleyball Tournament
USF men and women both victorious in home hoops doubleheader
Cougar men and women are victorious in college hoops at Stewart Center
Boyden Hull/Rock Valley 1 win away from 3-A state football championship
Boyden Hull/Rock Valley football team just one win away from reaching its goal
Cory Sauter steps down as SMSU football coach
Cory Sauter stepping down as football coach at SMSU