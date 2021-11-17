Sanford and Avera looking to fill hundreds of open nurse positions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The search to fill nursing positions is nothing new, and it’s something that’s been going on well before the pandemic. But local healthcare systems are now looking even harder to fill their open positions ,and keep the around long term.

The pandemic has put an even larger stress on nursing and healthcare staff than before, now entering it’s 20th month in South Dakota. It’s also being compounded by how many nurses are considering retirement, with that in turn adding on more long and complex hours for nursing staff.

“We anticipated that retirement of nurses would be concerning, as we navigated through 2020 and beyond.” said Sanford Health Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services Sioux Falls Kelly Hefti.

“The complexity of care, the complexity of the patients that we are being called to care for, just really continues to grow and expand.” said Avera McKennan Hospital & University Center Chief Nursing Officer Lori Popkes.

Both Sanford and Avera are now facing open positions across all of the states they cover. Avera across it’s system has over 400 open registered nurse positions in it’s facilities. It’s a similar position for Sanford.

“If one hundred nurses walked into any Sanford facility tomorrow, we’d take them.” said Hefti.

But both systems do have optimism that nursing students in local colleges and universities will make a difference sooner than later, as they enter into the workforce through clinicals now and after graduation.

“I think when you have a calling to nursing, those callings are still there and it’s good to see that people are answering those.” said Hefti.

And they’re confident that they’ll be able to attract nurses from other parts of the country, and show them opportunities in the region.

“I always talk to people about when we’re trying to recruit nurses, we do need to get out and tell our story on a national level. And expose more people to what is it like to be a nurse in the Midwest.” said Popkes.

Both Hefti and Popkes said that in addition to having to work harder to attract applicants, they’re also losing some to other industries with so many other positions open.

