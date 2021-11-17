Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls City Council gives initial approval to liquor license fee increase

The city of Sioux Falls is moving ahead with a fee increase for liquor licenses.
By Brian Allen
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council gave its initial approval to a liquor license fee increase for establishments in the city.

Sioux Falls is in line to receive an additional 19 liquor licenses as a result of population growth. The city has added 40,000 additional residents since 2010.

Under a measure considered by the City Council on Tuesday night, the initial fee for a liquor license for a full-service restaurant would increase from $192,360 to $192,517. The annual renewal fee would remain $1,500. For on-sale dealers, the price is increasing from $192,360 to $240,646. Again, the annual renewal fee would remain at $1,500.

While this proposal has received initial approval from the Sioux Falls City Council, it must be considered and approved twice before becoming city policy. That second consideration is expected to happen at the Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, November 23rd.

